Photo 3618
Backlit Berries and Bokeh
The low sun was highlighting the berries in the garden this morning, and I thought it would make a good autumnal image. Temperatures are way down this morning. A feeling of frost in the air.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
27th September 2023 7:49am
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 27th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Superb!
September 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
September 27th, 2023
