Previous
Backlit Berries and Bokeh by jamibann
Photo 3618

Backlit Berries and Bokeh

The low sun was highlighting the berries in the garden this morning, and I thought it would make a good autumnal image. Temperatures are way down this morning. A feeling of frost in the air.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
991% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 27th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Superb!
September 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
September 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise