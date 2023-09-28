My Wounded Warrior

He's frustrated and annoyed with himself, but he soldiers on, albeit on low level walks. This morning we went up to Auchtavan, an ancient and remote farm town not too far from our home in Ballater. There are lots of ruins of old houses there (an old 'clachan') which would have been evacuated in the early 1900s. Three later buildings have survived, however, and been adopted and upkept by residents from the village of Braemar. On the right you can see the 'hingin' lum' cottage', named because of the hanging chimney inside the cottage. The other red-roofed building is the horse barn, and the slated roof you see on the left is the roof the the Queen Mother's Picnic House - a late Victorian building which became a favourite spot of the late Queen Mother for picnics and enjoying the view over to Lochnager.



I am leading the weekly walk for the ladies next week, and this is my plan. So, I had to get out there and check distances, ground conditions and any other hazards, prior to Monday. All is good!