Keeping an Eye on the Race by jamibann
Keeping an Eye on the Race

My first reaction every morning, these days, and mostly every hour thereafter. After a difficult start from Puerto Sherry, with lots of sail breakages, the Qingdao, the yacht our daughter is on, is finally making good progress. All yachts have now entered the Doldrums corridor. The Qingdao still has over 3,000 nautical miles to sail before reaching Punta del Este in Uruguay, and are currently sailing at 5.6 knots. They are 77.5 nm behind the leading yacht, and are in fourth place - although it's all very close. Two of the yachts had to divert to Cabo Verde to drop off casualties for medical attention. One eye injury and one with abdominal pain. It makes you realise just how remote they are. It took about 3 days to get the injured/sick people to a place where they could be looked after properly. I just hope that both of them are being well tended to and are ok. Such a worry for their relatives at home.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
