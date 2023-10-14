Previous
The End of the Rainbow by jamibann
The End of the Rainbow

Taken on Wednesday coming down off Beinn Chabhair. Such a marvellous view down over the valley.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Marvellous and the rainbow is a bonus.
October 14th, 2023  
Such a spectacular scene and capture, love all the tones and added bonus of the rainbow.
October 14th, 2023  
Perfect timing and a beautiful composition!
October 14th, 2023  
