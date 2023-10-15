The Qingdao

Snapped on my phone from the Clipper website yesterday.



Finally, the Qingdao arrived in Punta Del Este yesterday, after 29 days, 2 hours, 53 minutes and 5 seconds at sea! She was the last yacht to arrive and had to switch on the engines for the final approach into port as the wind died and they could make no progress. So, only 1 point for them on this arduous leg of the race, but lots of kudos for the Qingdao team.



We haven't spoken with our daughter yet, but thanks to social media we know that she enjoyed a beer (or two) and some empanadas on arrival. She loved empanadas when she was a little girl in Buenos Aires, so she was delighted to be greeted with them in Uruguay! I suspect she'll have a few more (beers and empanadas) before her departure on 22nd for Cape Town.