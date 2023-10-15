Previous
The Qingdao by jamibann
The Qingdao

Snapped on my phone from the Clipper website yesterday.

Finally, the Qingdao arrived in Punta Del Este yesterday, after 29 days, 2 hours, 53 minutes and 5 seconds at sea! She was the last yacht to arrive and had to switch on the engines for the final approach into port as the wind died and they could make no progress. So, only 1 point for them on this arduous leg of the race, but lots of kudos for the Qingdao team.

We haven't spoken with our daughter yet, but thanks to social media we know that she enjoyed a beer (or two) and some empanadas on arrival. She loved empanadas when she was a little girl in Buenos Aires, so she was delighted to be greeted with them in Uruguay! I suspect she'll have a few more (beers and empanadas) before her departure on 22nd for Cape Town.
Issi Bannerman

Sarah Bremner ace
Fantastic photo and good to reach shore. I so admire their courage and adventurous spirit. Isn't technology awesome and so good to keep track of what's going on.
🥰 thank you for your lovely comment on my latest photo! XX
October 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to see this beautiful colourful ship and crew. You must be overjoyed to know that they arrived safely. At least they have some time to relax before the next leg. Plenty more empanadas for her until then ;-)


October 15th, 2023  
julia ace
Fantastic and a huge relief for you I should think.. Well done to her and the team.
October 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana Yes, yesterday was a bit stressful watching the tracker and seeing such little progress because of the wind, or lack of it. We so wanted them into port, not least because they have to get prepared for their departure and every day counts. There are quite a few sail repairs to be done! The first yacht arrived 3 days earlier.
October 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro Yes, very happy to see photos of her on dry land! One more leg to go, for her.
October 15th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@sarah19 Oh, yes, thank goodness for technology. Although I was becoming a bit addicted to checking the tracker every hour! I'll be able to rest from that now, until the 22nd, when they sail out for Cape Town.
October 15th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
How wonderful, onwards to the next stage seems like!
October 15th, 2023  
