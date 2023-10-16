Uruguay 1999

I found a photo from the last time our daughter was in Uruguay. Calle de los Suspiros, Colonia. We took a day trip over on the ferry from Buenos Aires. Lots of memories in this photo. A bit of a strange pose going on there, and why her brother was sitting on the street, I really don't know! It was a hot day, I remember that much. :-)



We had a good chat with her last night from Punta del Este. There have been many highs and lows over the last 29 days. She's resting up now and was looking forward to sleeping in a hotel bed last night!