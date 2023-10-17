Previous
Cloud Inversion by jamibann
Cloud Inversion

Taken on the summit of Sgiath Chuil this morning. We had a very misty start, followed by a fabulous cloud inversion. A magnificent day on high, with very little wind. 182 munros in the bag now, only 100 to go!
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Issi Bannerman

Joan Robillard ace
Anazing
October 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such scenery you get to experience up there
October 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
That is a complete stunner! And congrats on having fewer Munros ahead than you have already done!
October 17th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
I'm in awe!
October 17th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How lovely.....you would have been blown away if you had been here today.....
October 17th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Terrific scene.
October 17th, 2023  
Carole G ace
Love, love this Issi, wish I could give it two fav's. Congratulations on only 100 remaining
October 17th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
What a feeling that must be….on top of the world I expect! Super silhouette……you must be quite far apart to take that….must be some planning! An early start must be essential these darkening days!
October 17th, 2023  
