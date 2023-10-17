Sign up
Previous
Photo 3638
Cloud Inversion
Taken on the summit of Sgiath Chuil this morning. We had a very misty start, followed by a fabulous cloud inversion. A magnificent day on high, with very little wind. 182 munros in the bag now, only 100 to go!
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
8
9
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
17th October 2023 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Anazing
October 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such scenery you get to experience up there
October 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That is a complete stunner! And congrats on having fewer Munros ahead than you have already done!
October 17th, 2023
Louise & Ken
I'm in awe!
October 17th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
How lovely.....you would have been blown away if you had been here today.....
October 17th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Terrific scene.
October 17th, 2023
Carole G
ace
Love, love this Issi, wish I could give it two fav's. Congratulations on only 100 remaining
October 17th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
What a feeling that must be….on top of the world I expect! Super silhouette……you must be quite far apart to take that….must be some planning! An early start must be essential these darkening days!
October 17th, 2023
