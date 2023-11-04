Previous
The Faces of Cape Town by jamibann
Photo 3656

The Faces of Cape Town

We arrived yesterday lunchtime after a seamless journey over to Cape Town. After a light lunch near our accommodation, we went down to the V&A Waterfront to check out where the boats will arrive. Wasn't too comfortable with my camera around my neck, as it's really advertising your tourist status, so just going cautiously initially until we find our bearings and don't look too green! Looking forward to meeting a 365 friend later in the week, and a wee hike on Table Mountain (of course).

Latest ETA for Qingdao is Thursday afternoon.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs ace
Glad you have landed safely. When do you expect the boats to arrive? I bet you can't wait.
November 5th, 2023  
julia ace
Nice street photog.
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous candid and great colours!

They seem to have picked up speed if they will be here on Thursday! You must be anxiously waiting in anticipation ;-)
November 5th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
Fabulous to be there and so good that your journey went well.
November 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice candid
November 5th, 2023  
