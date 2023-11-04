The Faces of Cape Town

We arrived yesterday lunchtime after a seamless journey over to Cape Town. After a light lunch near our accommodation, we went down to the V&A Waterfront to check out where the boats will arrive. Wasn't too comfortable with my camera around my neck, as it's really advertising your tourist status, so just going cautiously initially until we find our bearings and don't look too green! Looking forward to meeting a 365 friend later in the week, and a wee hike on Table Mountain (of course).



Latest ETA for Qingdao is Thursday afternoon.