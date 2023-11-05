Sign up
Previous
Photo 3657
Sun & Rain
Spotted this lovely piece of street art as we walked back to our accommodation yesterday afternoon. I liked the message.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3863
photos
193
followers
121
following
1001% complete
View this month »
Babs
ace
Fabulous street art, love it.
November 5th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Wonderful! I love the message too. Glad you arrived safely!
November 5th, 2023
julia
ace
Lovely mural.. always brighten up a boring brick wall. We have a very talented that is making our town very colourful..
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture with a great message. I have not seen this before :-)
November 5th, 2023
Sarah Bremner
ace
That's a vibrant and positive piece of street art. Love it.
November 5th, 2023
