Sun & Rain by jamibann
Sun & Rain

Spotted this lovely piece of street art as we walked back to our accommodation yesterday afternoon. I liked the message.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1001% complete

Babs ace
Fabulous street art, love it.
November 5th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Wonderful! I love the message too. Glad you arrived safely!
November 5th, 2023  
julia ace
Lovely mural.. always brighten up a boring brick wall. We have a very talented that is making our town very colourful..
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture with a great message. I have not seen this before :-)
November 5th, 2023  
Sarah Bremner ace
That's a vibrant and positive piece of street art. Love it.
November 5th, 2023  
