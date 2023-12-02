Previous
Homeward Bound by jamibann
Photo 3684

On Thursday, I had done a wee detour to photograph the Leuchan Hare who sits on the wall on the right. Once I'd done this, I looked up and saw John disappearing down the hill. I thought it made a nice winter's day shot.
2nd December 2023

Issi Bannerman

