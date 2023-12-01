Walking in Reverse

We are already checking out walks for next May's Walking Festival in Ballater. We are leading two walks and I will be helping with a further two. We have been asked to do a popular walk in reverse. Sounds simple, but it feels and looks very different when you do it the other way round. This was taken at the start of our 'recce', through lovely woodland close to the river. It then leads up and over Heartbreak Ridge. I have no idea why they call it that, but it's a lovely walk.



Welcome to December, folks. I'd better get organised soon or Christmas will be upon me!