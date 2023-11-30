Sign up
Previous
Photo 3682
A Walk of Two Halves
This was taken on Tuesday's walk. Snow to start out with, sunshine and golden bracken to finish. Caroline (Angus's mum - on the left) and Lorraine avoiding the path, as it is often the wettest place to walk in winter.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3888
photos
191
followers
120
following
1008% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
28th November 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
