A Walk of Two Halves by jamibann
A Walk of Two Halves

This was taken on Tuesday's walk. Snow to start out with, sunshine and golden bracken to finish. Caroline (Angus's mum - on the left) and Lorraine avoiding the path, as it is often the wettest place to walk in winter.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Issi Bannerman

