A Cold and Frosty Morning

An early start to today's walk, as I wanted to be back down by 2.30 pm. It was the most beautiful of walks with a dusting of snow and a lot of frost. I regretted not taking my 'big' camera as I find my wee Canon Power Shot a little frustrating and can't really do much more than point and shoot with it - but it gives much better quality images than the phone, so it's a good intermediate option when I don't want the weight of my 'big' camera.



And, yes, I made it back in time. :-)