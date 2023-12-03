Previous
A Cold and Frosty Morning by jamibann
A Cold and Frosty Morning

An early start to today's walk, as I wanted to be back down by 2.30 pm. It was the most beautiful of walks with a dusting of snow and a lot of frost. I regretted not taking my 'big' camera as I find my wee Canon Power Shot a little frustrating and can't really do much more than point and shoot with it - but it gives much better quality images than the phone, so it's a good intermediate option when I don't want the weight of my 'big' camera.

And, yes, I made it back in time. :-)
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Corinne C ace
Such a fabulous winter picture!
Your little Canon did an awesome job. I am thinking about purchasing one to keep in my bag at all times.
December 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@corinnec They're so handy and I wouldn't be without one, but I always feel frustrated when I use it and not my main camera, as I can be so much more creative with the big camera. However, the wee Canon does a great job of being better than the phone but just not as good as the big camera - and of course it's extremely portable.
December 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
A stunning landscape and scene beautifully captured.
December 3rd, 2023  
