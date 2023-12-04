Sign up
Photo 3686
Looking back
Looking back on the walk we did yesterday morning. The sunrise wasn't spectacular, but it did give the sky a pinky glow. Mount Keen is being illuminated by the sun here.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
3rd December 2023 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
