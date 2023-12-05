Meet Nisse

Nisse, my Norwegian gnome, told me that he wanted to go outside, that he was fed up being in a drawer waiting for Christmas. He told me that he'd heard of a gnome in Canada who got outside to play and that he wanted to do the same. Unfortunately he missed the lovely frosty days, and chose a wet sleety day for his first outing to the garden. But he seemed to enjoy it regardless, and I feel sure that he'll be back out and about again during December. Thank you to Nova @novab for today's photo inspiration.