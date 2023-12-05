Previous
Meet Nisse by jamibann
Photo 3687

Meet Nisse

Nisse, my Norwegian gnome, told me that he wanted to go outside, that he was fed up being in a drawer waiting for Christmas. He told me that he'd heard of a gnome in Canada who got outside to play and that he wanted to do the same. Unfortunately he missed the lovely frosty days, and chose a wet sleety day for his first outing to the garden. But he seemed to enjoy it regardless, and I feel sure that he'll be back out and about again during December. Thank you to Nova @novab for today's photo inspiration.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman


@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley
He’s cute. Hi Nisse 👋
December 5th, 2023  
Brian
Hi Nisse
December 5th, 2023  
Kathy A
Hi Nisse, such a cutie
December 5th, 2023  
judith deacon
He'll be sorry when he comes back inside with a soggy beard!!
December 5th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Cute
December 5th, 2023  
Brigette
🤣 where will his next adventure be
December 5th, 2023  
