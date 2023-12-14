Previous
Buttony & Nisse meet the Three Burra Bears

Pat @happypat reminded me that I hadn't posted an image of my three Shetland bears in a while, so I dusted them off and took them down to see the Christmas tree which I decorated yesterday. They were delighted to meet Nisse & Buttony, and they wanted a photo taken with Buttony before he goes home to his mum. It was very difficult to get them to sit still and Buttony kept falling off the stool, but he never hurt himself. Phew.

Left to right, back row, Nisse and Buttony. Front row Left to right, Peerie Lily, John O' Lunnaness and Mansie O' Easthoose.

Fun fact for today : The collective noun for a group of teddy bears is a 'hug'. Love it.

Have a lovely day!
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1012% complete

Kathy A ace
Such a lovely hug! Great composition and bokeh
December 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nisse has got lots of new friends.
December 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are all so gorgeous, what a wonderful capture and great bokeh!
December 14th, 2023  
Christina ace
Ahh they are so adorable.
December 14th, 2023  
