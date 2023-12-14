Buttony & Nisse meet the Three Burra Bears

Pat @happypat reminded me that I hadn't posted an image of my three Shetland bears in a while, so I dusted them off and took them down to see the Christmas tree which I decorated yesterday. They were delighted to meet Nisse & Buttony, and they wanted a photo taken with Buttony before he goes home to his mum. It was very difficult to get them to sit still and Buttony kept falling off the stool, but he never hurt himself. Phew.
Left to right, back row, Nisse and Buttony. Front row Left to right, Peerie Lily, John O' Lunnaness and Mansie O' Easthoose.
Fun fact for today : The collective noun for a group of teddy bears is a 'hug'. Love it.