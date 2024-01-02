Tap o' Noth

We went over to Aviemore for New Year, to meet with John's Uni friends. Our most direct route over was closed because of snow, so we went the long way round. We decided to stop and do a walk on the way. Just a wee hill near Rhynie, the Tap o' Noth, but it looked interesting.



This shot was taken on the way up on a somewhat misty day, but it revealed nothing about how tricky our return route would prove to be! The Tap o' Noth is only a 5 km walk, so John decided we should 'off piste' it over to the next hill, Hill o' Noth, to extend the walk and make it a circular. What fun we had! We had an extremely tricky steep descent in amongst high, dense, gorse bushes, and once committed there seemed no other way but to stick with it. We were both covered in gorse prickles and I was very grateful for my thermals under my walking trousers as they protected my legs a bit. There was nothing for it though, the only way was down. We had a good laugh at the bottom once we'd gotten through it, but there was some cursing on the way down, it has to be said. We won't do that again in a hurry, but it was definitely a memorable way to spend Hogmanay!



