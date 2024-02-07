Previous
A Crooked House by jamibann
A Crooked House

On 26th January, I posted an image of a little crooked house in the front garden of a house in Torphins. I was back in the area on Monday, and took the opportunity of taking another photo - this time of the other crooked house (there are two). I thought it kind of fitted the 'architecture' theme, just in miniature, and I love the crooked chimney.

The ladies and I had fun remembering the old Nursery Rhyme. It's funny how you can forget someone's name, who told you what, who you've told what, what you went upstairs for ... BUT you can still remember the words of a nursery rhyme you learned about 60 years ago!

For the record ... There was a crooked man and he walked a crooked mile. He found a crooked sixpence against a crooked style. He bought a crooked cat, who caught a crooked mouse, and they all lived together in a little crooked house!

No googling was required for the reciting of that rhyme! ;-)
Diana ace
I love this wonderful capture of the little crooked house, such fabulous details! I too remember the crooked man nursery rhyme and can still recite most of the rhymes still today ;-)
February 7th, 2024  
julia ace
Oh no now I have an ear worm in my head.. Yes I am amazed by what triggers our memory..
Love this little house..
February 7th, 2024  
