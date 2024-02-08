Previous
Another Window at The Genechal by jamibann
Another Window at The Genechal

I've decided to stick with 'unusual' architecture images for this week, so have taken you back to The Genechal for a window at the front of the ruined house. I wonder if Queen Victoria ever looked out this window? I bet she did.
Issi Bannerman

Delwyn Barnett
How intriguing to think about Queen Victoria behind this window! Great photo.
February 8th, 2024  
Diana
Another marvellous capture of this wonderful old ruin. I too should imagine her sitting there looking out and pondering about life :-)
February 8th, 2024  
