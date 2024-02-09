Sign up
Photo 3753
The Bovaglie Gate
Not a window today, but a gate.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 9th, 2024
Andy Oz
Great B&W picture! Is that just from in-camera, or do you process it a bit?
February 9th, 2024
