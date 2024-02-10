Previous
A Camlet Window by jamibann
A Camlet Window

The final window from last week’s walk. I’m in Edinburgh this weekend, but it’s cold, wet and rainy, so not much happening photographically speaking. Checking out the purchase of a new camera this afternoon though, so watch this space!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. Exciting shopping opportunity
February 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good composition
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great find.
February 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Great find and capture
February 10th, 2024  
