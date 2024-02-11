Windows within Windows

We've been in Edinburgh for the weekend. Despite Scotland losing the rugby on Saturday (yes, much as I love the French, we were robbed, but it's not their fault!), and despite rainy, windy, cold weather, we had a lovely weekend.



For us two country kids we did lots of city stuff. Cinema on Thursday evening (The Holdovers - very good), Theatre on Friday evening (Jesus Christ Super Star - excellent), meet ups with 'The Mongol Rally Mums, Nicola and Lorna', and John's sister and niece, and of course the rugby crew. We didn't attend the match, as we couldn't get tickets this time (I think the French had them all, given the numbers of bleu-blanc-rouges in the city), but we watched it on screen in a pub, soaking up the atmosphere.



The other plus is that I got myself a new hill walking waterproof jacket and finally, finally took a decision on the camera purchase. I bit the bullet and bought mirrorless! Watch this space. Lots of learning to be done before I put it into use.



So, here we have an Edinburgh shot - from Canning Street. I love the wobbly chimney stacks reflected in the windows.