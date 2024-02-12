Previous
Ross Fountain, Edinburgh by jamibann
Ross Fountain, Edinburgh

The Ross Fountain was sculpted by Frenchman, Jean-Baptiste Jules Klagmann and installed in the west end of Princes Street gardens in 1872. It was recently restored and reopened in 2018. The female figures sitting around the fountain represent science, art, poetry and industry.

Local gun maker Mr Daniel Ross saw the fountain in 1862 in London at the Great Exhibition. In 1869, as a gift for the city of Edinburgh, he bought a larger version of the fountain and had the 122 pieces shipped from France to Leith. Sadly, he died before seeing the masterpiece completed and displayed in the gardens.
Diana ace
Such a wonderful sculpture and fountain, pity he never saw it completed.
February 12th, 2024  
julia ace
Wow that looks impressive.. pity the sculptor never saw it finished..
February 12th, 2024  
