Mural at North Junction St., Leith

This rather old mural is on the gable end of a building in Leith, which I happened to pass by on Saturday.



From reading the rather old and worn-out information board alongside, I discovered that it was created in the 1980s by artists Paul Grime and Tim Chalk as part of a public art project. Local children and senior citizens contributed ideas for the mural's themes, including shipbuilding, dock life, children playing, a Gaiety Theatre programme and a strike demonstration.



The most poignant reference however is on the left hand side of this image, where you can see coffins being carried through Leith. This commemorates the victims of the Gretna Train Disaster of May 1915. It caused the death of 214 young recruits from the 7th Battalion of the Royal Scots, the majority being from Leith. They had been on their way to Gallipoli to fight for their country when their train was involved in a multiple collision at Gretna, near Carlisle. Over 120 coffins were brought back to Battalion HQ in Leith. It was one of the darketst days in the history of Leith.



I'm so glad I passed this way, as I never knew of the mural's existence, and I was unaware of this very sad piece of history.