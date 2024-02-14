A Flash of Red from Edinburgh

The door of the Mansfield Traquair Centre in Edinburgh was the perfect shot for me for today's Flash of Red.



This is a former Catholic Church, which is now used quite regularly for functions and it also houses the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. Unfortunately it wasn't open as I passed by on Saturday as inside there is a scheme of mural decoration painted in the 1890's by Phoebe Anna Traquair. I'll need to go back one day when it is open to the public.