A Flash of Red from Edinburgh by jamibann
Photo 3758

A Flash of Red from Edinburgh

The door of the Mansfield Traquair Centre in Edinburgh was the perfect shot for me for today's Flash of Red.

This is a former Catholic Church, which is now used quite regularly for functions and it also houses the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. Unfortunately it wasn't open as I passed by on Saturday as inside there is a scheme of mural decoration painted in the 1890's by Phoebe Anna Traquair. I'll need to go back one day when it is open to the public.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
Fabulous
February 14th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Great red ♥️
And Phoebe Anna Traquair exhibition would be awesome. I remember seeing some of her work in a large church at the bottom of Broughton St.
February 14th, 2024  
