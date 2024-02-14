A Flash of Red from Edinburgh

The door of the Mansfield Traquair Centre in Edinburgh was the perfect shot for me for today's Flash of Red.
This is a former Catholic Church, which is now used quite regularly for functions and it also houses the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations. Unfortunately it wasn't open as I passed by on Saturday as inside there is a scheme of mural decoration painted in the 1890's by Phoebe Anna Traquair. I'll need to go back one day when it is open to the public.
And Phoebe Anna Traquair exhibition would be awesome. I remember seeing some of her work in a large church at the bottom of Broughton St.