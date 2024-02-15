Sign up
Previous
Photo 3759
Down by The Haugh
Taken on Monday's walk down by the Haugh. It was a lovely calm, sunny day, and I liked the look of this simple, bare birch tree against the slightly snowy landscape.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3965
photos
195
followers
123
following
1029% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
12th February 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
Nice.....calm, sunny days are delightful.
February 15th, 2024
