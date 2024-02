The Dardannus Stone

I met with friends Lesley and Shirley in Finzean on Tuesday for lunch and a walk up to Tom's Cairn. Lesley has just retired, so she is raring to go and fill her diary with fun things!



As we crossed a main road on the walk, we stopped to admire this stone, seemingly named after the 20th Scottish King. It's about 4 feet high and is 'stapled' together after it was broken during road widening in the late 19th century!