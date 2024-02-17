Previous
Loch Kinord Reflections by jamibann
Photo 3761

Loch Kinord Reflections

I finally went for a walk with my new camera. Lots of work to be done, getting to know it, but I'm liking it so far. I was a bit of a coward, and stuck with Canon, but I did venture out into the brave new world of mirrorless. I went for the EOS R7. I chose one new lens - 35-150, but will be using an adaptor for my other lenses, so we'll see how that goes.

This was taken at Loch Kinord on Wednesday - I took some time out for myself and the camera, just to potter and try stuff. As you can see, the water was like glass.

In other news, Qingdao is approaching the port of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, and is currently sitting in first place for this leg, with only 94nm to sail. It's going to be a tight finish as Unicef's yacht is only about 20nm behind. Is it the luck of the new Irish Skipper, or the fact that they are now in the Year of the Dragon? Go Qingdao - this has to be your race!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Your water looked as calm as mine :)
February 17th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Wonderful calm scene
February 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Delightfully still. Enjoy your new camera! Great news about Qingdao :)
February 17th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
@nickspicsnz I noticed that, especially as yours appeared on my feed just seconds after I'd posted mine!
February 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
The camera doing you proud!
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise