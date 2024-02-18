Previous
Contre Jour in Glen Fenzie by jamibann
Photo 3762

Contre Jour in Glen Fenzie

I know this tree pretty well, as it sits in the 'front garden' of an old farmhouse in Glen Fenzie - an area where we often walk or cycle. The now ruined house was built in 1822, and I imagine that the tree is at least that old. One can only imagine how it was to live in a place with such a magnificent view down the valley. It would have been a hard life, however, as it is very remote. This image was taken on Friday.

Qingdao had a hard won battle for first place last night - they made it by 20 minutes after having been well in the lead for about 8 days. They got into a wind hole at the end of the race into Ha Long Bay, which allowed the two yachts behind to catch them up a bit. I can only imagine that the Dragon Riders onboard the Qingdao are very happy campers. 7 races so far, and their first podium win.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca ace
That is a great contre jour, instant fav.

Yay for Qingdao! That is a great result.
February 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a gorgeous image. Everyone would've been happy for a podium finish. Must've been frustrating having a good lead and having the others catching up near the line.
February 18th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Love, Love that tree!
hurrah for Qingdao!
February 18th, 2024  
