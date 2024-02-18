Contre Jour in Glen Fenzie

I know this tree pretty well, as it sits in the 'front garden' of an old farmhouse in Glen Fenzie - an area where we often walk or cycle. The now ruined house was built in 1822, and I imagine that the tree is at least that old. One can only imagine how it was to live in a place with such a magnificent view down the valley. It would have been a hard life, however, as it is very remote. This image was taken on Friday.



Qingdao had a hard won battle for first place last night - they made it by 20 minutes after having been well in the lead for about 8 days. They got into a wind hole at the end of the race into Ha Long Bay, which allowed the two yachts behind to catch them up a bit. I can only imagine that the Dragon Riders onboard the Qingdao are very happy campers. 7 races so far, and their first podium win.