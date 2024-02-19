Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3763
Reflections on an Icy Loch Kinord
This was taken last week with the negative space theme in mind. I don't know how well it fits the bill, but I'm trying!
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3969
photos
195
followers
124
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th February 2024 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Brigette
ace
I'm drawn to this! nice in black and white it really does fit the bill
February 19th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Think it's perfect, and such an evocative image
February 19th, 2024
Wylie
ace
It looks really cold too!
February 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close