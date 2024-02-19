Previous
Reflections on an Icy Loch Kinord by jamibann
Photo 3763

Reflections on an Icy Loch Kinord

This was taken last week with the negative space theme in mind. I don't know how well it fits the bill, but I'm trying!
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
I'm drawn to this! nice in black and white it really does fit the bill
February 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Think it's perfect, and such an evocative image
February 19th, 2024  
Wylie ace
It looks really cold too!
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise