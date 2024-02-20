Sign up
Photo 3764
Loch Kinord
More ice on Loch Kinord, taken last Wednesday. No ice left now as temperatures have gone up significantly.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
14th February 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Kathy A
Amazing reflections!
February 20th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
Interesting patterns and reflections.
I wonder if winter is really gone.... or will we have another cold blast in March or April 🤔
February 20th, 2024
Diana
Wonderful focus and clarity with great reflections.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
I love this one fav
February 20th, 2024
