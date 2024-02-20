Previous
Loch Kinord by jamibann
Loch Kinord

More ice on Loch Kinord, taken last Wednesday. No ice left now as temperatures have gone up significantly.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Kathy A ace
Amazing reflections!
February 20th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
Interesting patterns and reflections.
I wonder if winter is really gone.... or will we have another cold blast in March or April 🤔
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and clarity with great reflections.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one fav
February 20th, 2024  
