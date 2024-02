Camlet

Another 'architectural' image for week 2 of FOR2024.This house is at Camlet and it served as our coffee stop on Friday's walk, which was, as you will be gathering, a rural walk passing many ruined old houses (Bovaglie, The Genechal and Camlet). This one was last lived in around 1950 and has absolutely no Royal connections!



Which leads me to say that my thoughts today are with King Charles as he begins his battle through this illness.