The Genechal (The Old Wood)

I thought this might suit the 'architectural' theme for week two of FOR2024.



The Genechal, a small cottage at Easter Balmoral, was one of Queen Victoria's country hideaways, and is unusual in the sense that it had two front doors. Victoria had her own front door, allowing her to come and go as she pleased. An interconnecting, lockable door separated the queen and her guests from the tenants/caretakers living on the other side. The door and separating wall inside the building still stands, but the building is now in ruins. It is often visited by locals and walkers in the area, fascinated by its history. We passed by the old ruin on our walk on Monday.



An entry in Victoria's diary seemingly mentions a genial hunting trip with Albert that took place at the Genechal in 1849 - a year of political turmoil, with uprisings in Hungary and Dresden and rioting in Montreal!



This window is at the back of the house, and I loved the way the grass was growing through it.