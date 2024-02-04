If Trees Could Talk

I feel sure these trees are trying to tell us something! They certainly would have many stories to tell. In the distance behind them, under cloud, is Lochnagar.



This photo was taken on a walk on Friday on the Abergeldie Estate. Until 2022, this estate (11,500 acres) was owned by the Gordon family. In 1482, it was bestowed on them by James III of Scotland. It was sold last year after the death of John Gordon, the last in line. The value of the estate at the time was said to be £23 million. The castle on the estate was retained by John Gordon's widow.



There's a bit of controversy over the building of a new house here for the new landowner. Probably because the castle down by the river wasn't included in the sale, the new owner wants to build himself a new and luxurious mansion, and he has chosen this spot. He wants to knock down the old farmhouse here (Bovaglie) and build his new house. Many walkers and locals don't like this idea, as the area is steeped with history, and there's also talk of rerouting the walkers' path around the back of the new house. It will be interesting to see what happens with regards to planning. Watch this space. I'd hate for these anthropomorphic, ancient trees to disappear!