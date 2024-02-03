Sign up
Previous
Photo 3747
A Lunar Landscape
Last post from Tuesday's walk, and the 3rd of my landscapes for FOR 2024. John's silhouette disappearing over the edge of Carn Liath!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
2
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th January 2024 11:58am
for2024
Lesley
ace
Superb
February 3rd, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous, definitely extra terrestrial
February 3rd, 2024
