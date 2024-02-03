Previous
A Lunar Landscape by jamibann
A Lunar Landscape

Last post from Tuesday's walk, and the 3rd of my landscapes for FOR 2024. John's silhouette disappearing over the edge of Carn Liath!
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Lesley ace
Superb
February 3rd, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous, definitely extra terrestrial
February 3rd, 2024  
