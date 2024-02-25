Flying High

We are currently in Glen Moriston, hoping for some Munro bagging today and tomorrow - as long as the weather plays ball. It's looking good this morning.



I went out for a wander yesterday afternoon while hubby watched the Irish rugby match. As I was coming back to the hotel, I spotted the plane and vapour trail and thought it would be the perfect final negative space image for this month. When I converted it to black and white, I found it had developed a halo!



Great result for Scotland yesterday. Made up for the French game debacle.