Flying High by jamibann
Photo 3769

Flying High

We are currently in Glen Moriston, hoping for some Munro bagging today and tomorrow - as long as the weather plays ball. It's looking good this morning.

I went out for a wander yesterday afternoon while hubby watched the Irish rugby match. As I was coming back to the hotel, I spotted the plane and vapour trail and thought it would be the perfect final negative space image for this month. When I converted it to black and white, I found it had developed a halo!

Great result for Scotland yesterday. Made up for the French game debacle.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautifully simple and yes a halo!
February 25th, 2024  
julia ace
Great vapour trail.. While away last week we saw so amazing vapor trails.. still in the unedited files..
February 25th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Looks so good in b& w.
February 25th, 2024  
