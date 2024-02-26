98 Years Young. RIP Hugh

As I'm focusing on portraits for the remaining day of February, I wanted to post this image of our friend Hugh, who is being buried today. Unfortunately, as we are away, we are not able to attend his funeral service. Hugh was a wonderful man. Full of zest for life and stories of days gone by. And so determined. I am so glad he was able to come to celebrate dad's birthday with him in September last year (he arrived in full kilt outfit, on his mobility scooter), and that we saw him on Christmas Eve at our local hotel, the Darroch Learg.



He used to 'borrow' our greenhouse, before we lived full time in our house, and he grew magnificent dahlias and tomatoes. This photo was taken in July 2018, when he was round doing the watering.



Hugh will be missed by his family, but by many in the village too. Rest in Peace, Hugh.