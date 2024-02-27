Meet Jeff

Taken the other week when we walked around by Camlet. This was our coffee stop at the ruins of the house. Jeff took a seat in the old window, and framed himself perfectly. He's a lovely Yorkshire lad, living in Ballater, and has a great sense of humour as you can detect in this image - he has a definite twinkle in his eye. On seeing this photo he commented 'oh, just like Mona Lisa'!



We are back from our time away in the hills and I can't wait to share some images. What a beautiful 2 days we got. Sticking with b&w portraits until the end of the month though.