Meet Fionnuala

Another photo taken at the Camlet ruins this month, but on a different day. On this occasion we walked with Pete and Fionnuala as they'd never done that particular circuit. I thought Fionnuala was looking very glam with her headscarf and fancy sunglasses!



For those interested, Fionnuala (from fionn-ghuala) means 'white shoulder'. The name is anglicised as Fenella is seems, and Nuala is commonly used as a first name in contemporary Ireland.