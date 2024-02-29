Carole

You've met Carole before. She's the nutty one. She's also the one who is into everything, and does lots of things to help in the village, but also with her own family.



That I know of ... Carole is a mother of 4 grown up children, grandmother of 2 wee ones, with another about to arrive, teaches yoga to a motley crew on a Monday evening, teaches French at the local primary school, is the main organiser of Ballater Walking Festival (ably aided by another 4 fabulous women), keeps her husband right ;-), skis, sings in the local choir, bags Munros, walks, golfs, ... need I say more? She is also good fun and a lovely lady.



Here's to Carole and the end of my black and white month - which I have enjoyed, but here's to colour and March!