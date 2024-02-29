Previous
Carole by jamibann
Carole

You've met Carole before. She's the nutty one. She's also the one who is into everything, and does lots of things to help in the village, but also with her own family.

That I know of ... Carole is a mother of 4 grown up children, grandmother of 2 wee ones, with another about to arrive, teaches yoga to a motley crew on a Monday evening, teaches French at the local primary school, is the main organiser of Ballater Walking Festival (ably aided by another 4 fabulous women), keeps her husband right ;-), skis, sings in the local choir, bags Munros, walks, golfs, ... need I say more? She is also good fun and a lovely lady.

Here's to Carole and the end of my black and white month - which I have enjoyed, but here's to colour and March!
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous portrait of Wonder woman, such a fabulous smile she has too! I love your narrative and Carole sounds like a wonderful friend :-)
February 29th, 2024  
