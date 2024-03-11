Moûtiers Train Station

We caught the train back to Paris yesterday, from Moûtiers. As we had a half hour or so to kill whilst we were waiting to depart, I went for a wee wander around the block, leaving my suitcase with John to look after. Just outside the train station, I saw this rather lovely piece of street art on an old advertising board. I thought it contrasted interestingly with the old buildings and trees of the village.



We got back to Paris bang on time, and then onwards on the Eurostar to London with time to check into our hotel, meet briefly with our son for a drink, and have dinner in the Coal Drops Yard - Barrafina - very nice too.



Chasing my tail a bit at the moment, what with travelling and general activities. Normal commenting will be resumed soon!



