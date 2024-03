Space Ship?

I think the board on the bottom left of the photo gives it away. At Terminal 5 in London, waiting to board BA1310 to Aberdeen, yesterday. Whilst I'd love to say we took the train all the way on our ski holiday, we did not. That's just a bridge too far when you live in the north of Scotland. We flew down to London and back and then took the train between London and Moutiers. Quite a nice way to do it, if you have the time.