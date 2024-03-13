HEAD

Needless to say, I'm struggling for inspiration after being away when a daily photograph is easy. Plus, as it's damp and dreich here at the moment, it doesn't lend itself to outdoors photography. So, as I was putting the ski boots away for another year, I thought they deserved a spot on my 365 album! I had a bit of fun in the utility room lying on the floor, arranging them for a semi-interesting shot.



Can't complain though. The wash is all done and back in the cupboards. I received a lovely bouquet of flowers from the kids yesterday (you may seen some of them on 365 tomorrow). Our gate and wall is fixed after the gas lorry 'incident' (we just need to get the insurance sorted out now). We have re-booked our weekend away in Invergarry - the one that was cancelled after John fell and broke his ribs (I just hope that the weather plays ball - not a given), and I had a lovely visit with dad yesterday, who was in excellent form.