Previous
HEAD by jamibann
Photo 3786

HEAD

Needless to say, I'm struggling for inspiration after being away when a daily photograph is easy. Plus, as it's damp and dreich here at the moment, it doesn't lend itself to outdoors photography. So, as I was putting the ski boots away for another year, I thought they deserved a spot on my 365 album! I had a bit of fun in the utility room lying on the floor, arranging them for a semi-interesting shot.

Can't complain though. The wash is all done and back in the cupboards. I received a lovely bouquet of flowers from the kids yesterday (you may seen some of them on 365 tomorrow). Our gate and wall is fixed after the gas lorry 'incident' (we just need to get the insurance sorted out now). We have re-booked our weekend away in Invergarry - the one that was cancelled after John fell and broke his ribs (I just hope that the weather plays ball - not a given), and I had a lovely visit with dad yesterday, who was in excellent form.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise