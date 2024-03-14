Mothering Sunday Flowers

Given that I was travelling on Sunday & Monday, I thought a couple of texts was all I was going to get for Mother's Day. But a beautiful bouquet of flowers arrived on Tuesday. They made me very happy!



Every time I write Mother's Day or Mothers' Day, I wonder which is correct. Is Mother singular as in 'my mother' or does it refer to 'all mothers' out there?! So I googled it ...



I learned that Mothering Sunday started in the UK in the 17th Century, on the 4th Sunday of Lent, when apprentices and servants got to return home to visit their mothers. Seemingly, by the 19th century, it had all but died out, but was revived during the 2nd World War, when American servicemen (and women) brought over their tradition of Mothers' Day. The idea took off again in the UK and we've been celebrating ever since. However, American Mothers' Day is on the second Sunday in May, and we're still following the Lent rule. So, 'go figure'!



The apostrophe remains ambiguous, but as I consider that Mothers' Day is for all mothers, I'm going to keep putting it after the 's'.



But for this post, I'm going to go with 'Mothering Sunday'!

