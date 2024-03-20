Deer on the Hill

After walking on Sunday, we took a drive, literally, to the end of the road, to Kinloch Hourn. The road was 'passing places only', but by the time we got to the end it was not only narrow, but twisty, steep in places with lots of blind corners and limited passing places! However, it was worth it as it was a beautiful, little travelled road, and there were deer everywhere. We were stopping and taking shots from the car window - no cars behind to bother us! The deer just stared us down. I was kind of happy to get back onto a two-way road though, as I was terrified I'd meet something coming the other way and have to reverse uphill on a twisty, narrow, steep road! I think I'd have jumped out and passed the steering wheel to John in that case!



We saw this fellow on the way out and back - quite recognisable by the 'dent' in his forehead. I wonder what happened to him? He survived it, whatever it was.



A bit of maintenance today : haircut and chiropodist. I need both! ;-)