Deer on the Hill by jamibann
Photo 3793

Deer on the Hill

After walking on Sunday, we took a drive, literally, to the end of the road, to Kinloch Hourn. The road was 'passing places only', but by the time we got to the end it was not only narrow, but twisty, steep in places with lots of blind corners and limited passing places! However, it was worth it as it was a beautiful, little travelled road, and there were deer everywhere. We were stopping and taking shots from the car window - no cars behind to bother us! The deer just stared us down. I was kind of happy to get back onto a two-way road though, as I was terrified I'd meet something coming the other way and have to reverse uphill on a twisty, narrow, steep road! I think I'd have jumped out and passed the steering wheel to John in that case!

We saw this fellow on the way out and back - quite recognisable by the 'dent' in his forehead. I wonder what happened to him? He survived it, whatever it was.

A bit of maintenance today : haircut and chiropodist. I need both! ;-)
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1039% complete

Joan Robillard ace
Love the world you bring to me
March 20th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Magnificent animal, such a haughty look you are getting.
March 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A great specimen! I’m always worried about meeting something on narrow roads too.
March 20th, 2024  
