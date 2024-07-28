Final Photo of the Qingdao

This is a photo taken in Oban a couple of weeks back, when we went to meet with the crew of the Qingdao on their penultimate stop before the end of their Round The World Race. The Race officially finished yesterday, and the winners were Ha Long Bay, by one single point. So the final leg from Oban to Portsmouth was of utmost importance!



The Qingdao placed 6th overall, with 5 podium finishes, which was an excellent result, given the changeouts of skippers they had over the first 4 legs of the race.



We'll miss looking at the Race Viewer every day. Even though our daughter Mhairi was only on the yacht for the first two legs, between Portsmouth and Cape Town, we followed the race closely for the remaining 6 legs, as did she.



Congratulations to all who sailed on the 11 Clipper Yachts, but most especially those who stuck it out for 11 hard, unforgettable months. They will be wondering right now what they plan to do with the rest of their lives, following what has probably been the experience of a lifetime. Their nearest and dearest will be full of admiration, love, relief and respect, but they too will be wondering how their loved ones will fit back into life on land.



I can only imagine what an emotional weekend it's been in Portsmouth as all the sailors say good-bye to each other, and as they depart Portsmouth, each of them heading back to their previous lives and loves.