Dry Run

We're planning a couple of camps this summer to help us tick off some of the more remote Munros (The Ben Alder four and the three around Loch Arkaig). It's been a couple of years since we used the tent, so we thought we'd better do a dry run in the garden to make sure all the parts are there and that we still remember how to put it up! All is good - we love this MSR tent. Not sure how ready I am for the Ben Alder wild camp on bikes, but we'll start with Loch Arkaig, where we can have the car nearby - possibly later this month - weather dependent.