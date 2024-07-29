Previous
Dry Run by jamibann
Photo 3924

Dry Run

We're planning a couple of camps this summer to help us tick off some of the more remote Munros (The Ben Alder four and the three around Loch Arkaig). It's been a couple of years since we used the tent, so we thought we'd better do a dry run in the garden to make sure all the parts are there and that we still remember how to put it up! All is good - we love this MSR tent. Not sure how ready I am for the Ben Alder wild camp on bikes, but we'll start with Loch Arkaig, where we can have the car nearby - possibly later this month - weather dependent.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
JackieR ace
He looks comfy and confident!
July 29th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Looks great! The adventure continues.
July 29th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Exciting. Love following your adventures
July 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Cute tent! Definitely weather dependent for that trip!
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful, John already looks very at home there. Sounds like a marvellous trip, looking so forward to the photos :-)
July 29th, 2024  
julia ace
Good idea to check all is ok .. Good luck..
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
