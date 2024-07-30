Cellar Spider

We had a lovely trip to Dunkeld yesterday with our Monday Walking Group. On our coffee stop, I looked into a big hole in a tree and found it to be full of cellar spiders, enjoying the dark, dank interior. You can see one here, with another in the top right corner. They are very elegant spiders, with long shapely legs!



We finished the day with supper at the Alexandria Hotel in Ballater.



Today John and I are going to rectify a past error. More about that tomorrow. ;-)