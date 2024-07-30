Previous
Cellar Spider by jamibann
Cellar Spider

We had a lovely trip to Dunkeld yesterday with our Monday Walking Group. On our coffee stop, I looked into a big hole in a tree and found it to be full of cellar spiders, enjoying the dark, dank interior. You can see one here, with another in the top right corner. They are very elegant spiders, with long shapely legs!

We finished the day with supper at the Alexandria Hotel in Ballater.

Today John and I are going to rectify a past error. More about that tomorrow. ;-)
Issi Bannerman

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous tones - looks like a daddy long legs
July 30th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I like all the different browns. We call them daddy long-legs
July 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty, I love the textures and tones.

Can't wait for tomorrow, I am rather inquisitive ;-)
July 30th, 2024  
Christina ace
Looks like a daddy long legs to me too :)
July 30th, 2024  
