Summit of Glas Maol by jamibann
Photo 3926

Summit of Glas Maol

Righting a Wrong! In January 2020, before we were really counting our Munros, we did a 2 Munro hike from Glenshee Ski Centre, including Glas Maol. However, on looking back at my Strava recording of this hike, we realised that we actually missed the top of Glas Maol (it was a snowy, poor visibility day) by about 30 metres! Although looking at the size of the summit shelter and trig point, you would wonder how anyone could possibly miss it!

So, yesterday we went back to rectify that error.

We did a lovely walk of 3 Munros (adding one to the 2020 walk), but these are definitely about the easiest Munros you can do - starting at a relatively high altitude, and with the minimum drop between each one. Also, they're within a 40 minute drive of home.

In today's news : I am having a Tesco Delivery. I haven't done that since I have lived here in Ballater, (over 6 years now) priding myself in always shopping local and doing a daily food shop in the village. However, with 6 people arriving on Friday, for the weekend, and a pile of shopping to be done, I decided that a delivery was the way to go. It's arriving later this morning and I'll be spending most of tomorrow cooking and prepping. :-)
31st July 2024

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia
Great that you had the opportunity to finish the job properly and tick another one off. Good idea to do an on-line order..
July 31st, 2024  
Casablanca
Classic - but poor visibility will do that! Fun to return and finish it.

Wow, delivery.......I don't do that either, I always walk or drive to local shops too. Sounds like a fun weekend coming up.
July 31st, 2024  
Dorothy
As busy as you are delivery is the way to go if they bring what you specify! I’ve had friends who have complained they don’t always receive what they order. Surely since Covid they have improved.
Certainly beautiful weather this time. Enjoy your weekend.
July 31st, 2024  
Diana
Amazing capture and a wonderful story, at least you had good weather too.

Sounds as if you are in for a fun weekend, happy cooking :-)
July 31st, 2024  
Kathy A
So pleased to hear you have righted your wrong (your words, not mine). I hope you have a great weekend with your guests
July 31st, 2024  
haskar
It is indeed easy to miss this peak, especially with a large snow cover. But it's great that you've fixed everything. Enjoy your guests.
July 31st, 2024  
