Summit of Glas Maol

Righting a Wrong! In January 2020, before we were really counting our Munros, we did a 2 Munro hike from Glenshee Ski Centre, including Glas Maol. However, on looking back at my Strava recording of this hike, we realised that we actually missed the top of Glas Maol (it was a snowy, poor visibility day) by about 30 metres! Although looking at the size of the summit shelter and trig point, you would wonder how anyone could possibly miss it!



So, yesterday we went back to rectify that error.



We did a lovely walk of 3 Munros (adding one to the 2020 walk), but these are definitely about the easiest Munros you can do - starting at a relatively high altitude, and with the minimum drop between each one. Also, they're within a 40 minute drive of home.



