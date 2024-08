Coire Kander

A beautiful scene on a day like we had on Tuesday, but 'a dark, dank dismal place', said my dad when I told him we'd been there, and a scene where he has rescued many a sheep from the cliffs!



Despite dad's words, we rather like it up there - and camped at the loch side a few years back. We fished the loch, catching brown trout for tea, and I picked blueberries on the south facing slopes. Not on Tuesday though, when we stayed high and just popped over to the edge for the view down.



And with that, August has arrived!